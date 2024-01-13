Sign in with Google in Go

This post provides some code samples for implementing a "Sign-in with Google" flow for your web application in Go. For an overview of auth/authz and the OAuth protocol, please refer to my earlier post about Sign-in with GitHub.

Sign-in with Google has existed in one form or another for many years, and the technical approach to it evolved over time. I will start by presenting the currently recommended way - and the one that will feel most familiar to users - and will then mention a slightly more complicated and flexible alternative.

Using Google Identity Service (GIS)

The currently recommended way to implement sign-in with Google is using the Google Identity Service client library. There's a lot of documentation on that page, and it's worth reading through.

Using this approach, we'll get a standard looking button:

When clicked, a popup opens with a standard-looking Google account selection:

There's also an option for "one tap" which surfaces the currently logged in Google user in an in-page popup to click (this also works well on mobile!)

To get started, you'll need to register an application at https://console.cloud.google.com/apis/credentials and obtain a client ID and secret (the secret isn't used for this approach, but is needed for the next one).

We'll use a Google-provided JS client library called GSI which we include in our web page; it implements the actual button and all the client-side handling; here's a snippet from our Go server for this sample:

// This should be taken from https://console.cloud.google.com/apis/credentials var GoogleClientID = os . Getenv ( "GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID" ) const servingSchema = "http://" const servingAddress = "localhost:8080" const callbackPath = "/google/callback" var rootHtmlTemplate = template . Must ( template . New ( "root" ). Parse ( ` <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <script src="https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client" async></script> <h1>Welcome to this web app!</h1> <p>Let's sign in with Google:</p> <div id="g_id_onload" data-client_id="{{.ClientID}}" data-login_uri="{{.CallbackUrl}}"> </div> <div class="g_id_signin" data-type="standard" data-theme="filled_blue" data-text="sign_in_with" data-shape="rectangular" data-width="200" data-logo_alignment="left"> </div> </body> </html> ` )) func main () { if len ( GoogleClientID ) == 0 { log . Fatal ( "Set GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID env var" ) } mux := http . NewServeMux () mux . HandleFunc ( "/" , rootHandler ) mux . HandleFunc ( callbackPath , callbackHandler ) log . Printf ( "Listening on: %s%s

" , servingSchema , servingAddress ) log . Panic ( http . ListenAndServe ( servingAddress , mux )) } func rootHandler ( w http . ResponseWriter , req * http . Request ) { err := rootHtmlTemplate . Execute ( w , map [ string ] string { "CallbackUrl" : servingSchema + servingAddress + callbackPath , "ClientID" : GoogleClientID , }) if err != nil { panic ( err ) } }

Note the configuration on the <div> element for the button; there's a ton of potential customization there - the docs explain these in detail.

We serve this page on the root ( "/" ) handler of our local web server, and also register a callback URL which the Google auth server will redirect to once it confirms the user's identity . When it does, it sends the logged-in user's information as a JSON Web Token (JWT); our server-side application should verify the validity of the token and then it's ready to accept the signed-in user.

We'll be using the google.golang.org/api/idtoken package for token verification (this comes from the official GCP client library for Go); here's our callback:

func callbackHandler ( w http . ResponseWriter , req * http . Request ) { defer req . Body . Close () if err := req . ParseForm (); err != nil { http . Error ( w , err . Error (), http . StatusBadRequest ) return } // The following steps follow // https://developers.google.com/identity/gsi/web/guides/verify-google-id-token // // 1. Verify the CSRF token, which uses the double-submit-cookie pattern and // is added both as a cookie value and post body. token , err := req . Cookie ( "g_csrf_token" ) if err != nil { http . Error ( w , "token not found" , http . StatusBadRequest ) return } bodyToken := req . FormValue ( "g_csrf_token" ) if token . Value != bodyToken { http . Error ( w , "token mismatch" , http . StatusBadRequest ) } // 2. Verify the ID token, which is returned in the `credential` field. // We use the idtoken package for this. `audience` is our client ID. ctx := context . Background () validator , err := idtoken . NewValidator ( ctx ) if err != nil { panic ( err ) } credential := req . FormValue ( "credential" ) payload , err := validator . Validate ( ctx , credential , GoogleClientID ) if err != nil { http . Error ( w , err . Error (), http . StatusBadRequest ) } // 3. Once the token's validity is confirmed, we can use the user identifying // information in the Google ID token. for k , v := range payload . Claims { fmt . Printf ( "%v: %v

" , k , v ) } }

The numbered comments follow the documentation step by step, so it should be easy to decipher. The end result is dumping some information about the user from the token; specifically, the Google email and registered name will be provided. Once you have that, you know who the user is and that they have an actual Google account.

This is it! I like how all the complicated front-end details are handled by Google's own JS library; there's a lot of potential nuance there with one-tap and automatic sign-in, different UI requirements for desktop browsers and mobile, etc. If you're developing a standard web-app, this definitely seems like the way to go.